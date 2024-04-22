Odia ITI Technician Found Dead In Doha, Family Urges Govt To Bring Back Body

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, an Odia ITI technician was found dead in Qatar’s capital Doha on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Karunamaya Routray(45) of Tigiria village under Balipadia Panchayat in Jajpur district. He was an ITI Technician at SPIE Oil and Gas Services in Doha.

According to the news from Qatar, Karunamaya’s death occurred due to a heart attack. But his family members could not accept this.

After getting the death news, his family members urged the state govt to bring back the dead body of Karunamaya from Doha.