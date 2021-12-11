Odia IAF Jawan’s Mortal Remains Consigned To Flames

Angul: The mortal remains of Odia IAF jawan Rana Pratap Das, who martyred in a military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu earlier this week, was consigned to flames at his native village Krushnachandrapur in Angul’s Talcher with full state honour on Saturday.

The mortal remains of Das, were brought in a casket wrapped in the Tricolour with full state honour during cremation where his entire family members bid tearful adieu.

Scores of people also turned up to pay their last respects to the brave son of Odisha. Rana Pratap Amar Rahe echoed as Das’s nephew Atish Das lit the funeral pyre.

Earlier, today Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to Das following a guard of honour. Moreover, Members of the State Cabinet, Police DG Abhay, noted dignitaries along with Armed Forces personnel also paid their homage to the departed soul.

Das, deployed as a Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) in the IAF, is survived by his wife Shivangi and a 17-month-old son apart from his elderly parents.

It is pertinent to mention that of the total of 14 officers and personnel on board, 13 were killed in the horrific Mi-17V5 helicopter crash on Wednesday morning. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours at Delhi’s Brar Square Crematorium on Thursday.