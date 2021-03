Bhubaneswar: An Odia girl has emerged as the state topper in West Bengal in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main.

Adyasha Patra, a Plus 2 student of Manisha International School in Durgapur, has secured 99.99 per cent in the JEE examination.

Adyasha had also excelled in State Talent Search Examination (STSE) and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exam.

In Odisha, Goutam Das topped JEE (Main), results of which were declared on March 8.