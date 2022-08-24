Odia film ‘ADIEU GODARD’ To Release In Twin City Multiplexes On Sept 2

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar-based production house, SWASTIK ARTHOUSE, is theatrically releasing its most celebrated Odia film – ADIEU GODARD on 2nd September. The film will release in multiplexes across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. In the following week the film will be released in Kolkata and Mumbai circles. It will also have a limited theatrical screening in London and will be released digitally across US and Canada.

Renowned actor Anu Choudhury is presenting the film for its theatrical release in India. It has been written and directed by National Award winner Amartya Bhattacharyya. Mumbai-based Platoon Distribution is the country wide distributor of the film.

The film’s cast includes Choudhury Bikas Das, Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Sudharsri Madhusmita, Swastik Choudhury, Choudhury Jayaprakash Das, Shankar Basu Mallick and Abhishek Giri. The music has been composed by ace music director Kisaloy Roy. Rock music sensation Rupam Islam has rendered his first Odia song in this film.

The film ‘world-premiered’ at the Moscow International Film Festival and has won 6 international awards including the BEST FILM (Indian Competition) at Kolkata International Film Festival and the DARE to DREAM theme award at UK Asian Film Festival. The film has travelled to several festivals across the globe such as Split Film Festival in Croatia, Mosaic South Asian Film Festival in Canada, and Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart in Germany. In India, the film screened across various prestigious festivals like the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES).

Adieu Godard is an Indo-French co-production with Les films de la Haute Valle from France, in association with FilmStop Entertainment. Other key actors in the film include SwetapadmaSatpathy, Sumit Panda, Sandip Bal, Sridhar Martha and Dr.Banikanta Mishra.

Anu Choudhury, says – I have always been vocal about creating quality content and I am so happy to present such a film for its theatrical journey. I hope each and every Odia across the country will watch this gem of a film and I am proud of this association.

Shiladitya Bora, from Platoon distribution says – The need of the hour is fun filled entertaining well-made films, and I must congratulate Amartya, Swastik, Anu and team for pulling off such an engaging satire with limited resources. When I saw the trailer of Adieu Godard for the first time I immediately knew that this film deserves a bigger audience and may turn out to be a stepping stone in taking Odia film to national level. We are quite kicked about the release and I strongly feel that it is going to be quite a success with theatre going audiences.

Amartya Bhattacharyya, says – It is always a great thing when a film gets recognized internationally. However even after awards and global recognition what matters the most is the people at home receives the film. Am so hopeful that this film will be loved by one and all. I can’t thank Platoon Distribution enough for distributing an Odia film nationally.

Choudhury Bikas Das, says – It was a pleasure to be awarded as the BEST ACTOR for this film at the Sipontum Arthouse International Film Festival in Italy earlier this year. The film has received great reception across the globe. I am sure when people will see it will know why this film has been loved so much.

Swastik Choudhury, says – Our whole objective has been to make Odia films that will be celebrated nationally just like any other Indian language films. And for that each one of us have to contribute in building the eco-system. Adieu Godard has been loved globally. It’s time to celebrate it in Odisha.

About the film

An old man, Ananda, in a conservative Indian village, is addicted to watching adult films. He rents adult film DVDs regularly from a local shop and watches them along with his friends. Of course, this causes lot of embarrassment and disappointment to his wife and daughter in their neighbourhood. One day, he brings home a DVD assuming it will be an adult film as suggested by the shopkeeper. But instead of any adult film, it turns out to be one of the classics of legendary French filmmaker Jean Luc Godard. The old man finds the film very interesting. But all his friends were clearly disappointed as there wasn’t a single “good scene” which they were anticipating. But even without understanding, Ananda gets attracted by the newness of the film. His friends, leave him to find better options to spend time instead of wasting it watching such a film. On the other hand, Ananda gets more curious about Godard’s style of cinema and rents more of his films that the local DVD shop had. He starts gaining interest. After having watched many of Godard’s films, the old man calls his friends and implores them to organize a film festival on Godard in their village. The idea seemed quite absurd to many. Hurdling through several dramatic obstacles, they finally manage to organize the festival. However, consequences hit them back, read hard.

Meanwhile, the old man’s daughter, who has now moved to a bigger city for her higher education, narrates her past and her father’s tryst with Godard to her city-based friend, who has certain pre-conceived notions about intellect and economics. On a trip with her friend and after some intimate moments, she discovers her attachments with her own roots. She decides to head back to the boy from her school, who had promised to wait for her – forever.

On the other hand, the old man revisits the village DVD shop to check for another film by Godard. Little did the old man know what destiny had in store for him.