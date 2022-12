Cuttack: Veteran actress Jharana Das breathed her last at her residence at Chandi Road here late on Thursday night. She was 82.

According to reports, the actress was suffering from old age ailments for quite long.

Born in 1945, the actress was seen in films like Amadabata, Malajanha, Nari, Sri Jagannath, Adina Megha, Abhinetri and many more.

Following the demise of the actress, a pall of gloom descended on the Ollywood industry.