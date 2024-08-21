Odia family attacked by biker in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Bengaluru: An Odia family was attacked by a drunk bouncer, Naveen Reddy, on Sarjapura Main Road in Bengaluru. The viral video shows the man threatening the family, smashing their car’s windshield. The incident has sparked outrage online. Naveen Reddy has been arrested under various sections of the BNS.

The video took the internet by storm and Bengaluru police advised residents to call 112 in such emergency situations.

In a video posted by community X handle Citizens Movement, a bike borne man stopped the car near 1522 pub on Sarjapur road and asked the driver to step out of car. When the driver refused to roll down the window, the other man started attacking the vehicle. The driver was with the family and he even requested the other man to let him go as there was a kid inside the car.

However, the bike-borne man furiously grabbedthe wiper and broke the front glass of the car. The security guards tried to controlthe attacker, but he didnot stop. The woman inside the car was seen screaming her lungs out for help, and a few bystanders intervened to stop the miscreant from attacking the couple.

In an X post, Citizens Movement wrote, “What’s happening on Sarjapur Road? A family in the car is being attacked by bike borne assailants! Please help!The incident happened at 10:30pm at street 1522, Doddakannelli Junction! The couple just reached the police station.”

Meanwhile, people on the internet complained that such things are quite common in the Sarjapur area, where non-locals are being harassed on a daily basis.

The Bengaluru City police responded to the post saying that police have taken the biker into custody and are investigating the case.

“The Bengaluru City police have arrested the culprit and taken him to police station. Waiting for more updates on the case! Thanks for the quick response,” the Citizens Movement’s X account said in an update.