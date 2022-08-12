Odia Entrepreneur Arun Kar brings digital platform to connect Odias globally

London/Bhubaneswar: UK-based Odia tech entrepreneur and military veteran, Arun Kar, who is also the Co-Founder of NesT Group- a diversified conglomerate is all set to make Odisha proud with his new venture in his own land. To pay back to his Odia Society, Arun Kar is coming up with a digital platform ‘Global Odia Connect’ to unite the Odia community of professionals across the globe and bring them under one domain to enrich each and every section of the society both economically and socially.

Speaking on the vision of the new venture, Arun Kar, Founder of ‘Global Odia Connect’ said, “With years of experience in international companies& ventures, it was always in my mind to do things to elevate Odisha to next level and get recognition globally and I believe with everyone’s support, this platform will not only bring Odia under one roof but also be helpful for the upliftment of my people.”

‘Global Odia Connect’ is a digital platform which would connect all Odias from across the globe in one platform. It will provide them a platform to effectively communicate and collaborate for better results. Provide platform not only for entrepreneurs and business owners but also to people working as employees in service sectors, individual service providers and students. Once registered, one can connect with business leaders around the world from Odia community; entrepreneurs, freelancers and service providers can register their business; service sector employees can register to find better opportunity for themselves, showcase their products and services; post and/or find Job Opportunities; find Skill work force within community; also students can register and find jobs posted by community members.

Arun is a Guinness World Record Holder and has been featured (along with Elon Musk) on Fortune’s cover page as one of the Top 40 “Unstoppable World’s Brightest Business Minds”. Arun has been awarded as 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬’ by the 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 and 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 for his Outstanding Contributions to the world of Information & Technology; featured on ET NOW. ( July 2022). Arun, will soon be honoured at 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐒𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐋𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐒 – 𝐔𝐊 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓, 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫, the United Kingdom as ‘’𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝’𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫’’. He has been named as ‘Global Indian of the Year’ by AsiaOne Magazine, featured on CNBC and United Research ( July 2021) Services, chosen by consumers and industry research. Arun is also an Official member of Forbes Business Council, and featured on International Media like Mobile World Congress, Telegraph, BBC and Smart City Expo.