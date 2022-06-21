Odia Diaspora Celebrates Raja Festival In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Raja festival that worships womanhood, fertility & regeneration is one of the most popular festivals celebrated at the onset of monsoon across Odisha and Odias living outside the state.

To mark the occasion, the Odia community in Hyderabad recently celebrated Raja Festival with much fervour and cultural extravaganza at Family World, Begumpet.

Telangana-cadre IAS Officer, Pamela Satpathy, Collector, Yadadri, graced the event as the chief guest and joined the Raja Mahotsav celebrations with the Odia community in Hyderabad.

Scores of Odia from various parts of the city thronged the event and took part in the Raja festival celebrations. On the occasion, people also relished various Odia delicacies at the food stalls.

