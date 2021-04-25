Odia Composer Santosh Panda’s English Song Selected For FISSF

Bhubaneswar: Odia music composer Santosh Panda brought laurels to the State as his English song (Hindi non feature) “The Art of Life” has been officially selected for the FISSF (Fillum International and Storical and Short Film Festival) in the Music Video Category.

The song composed by Panda has been penned by Ramakanata Mishra. Indian Idol fame Chelsi Behura has lent her voice for the song.

Renowned film director Susant Misra, actors Jublee Sundaray and Kalinga Dash have performed in this song.

“The Art of Life” has been jointly produced by Prasan Prusti and Santosh Panda.