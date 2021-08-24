Odia CISF Officer Who Stopped Salman Khan For Security Check Cautioned

Mumbai: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer from Odisha, who came into the limelight after stopping Bollywood actor Salman Khan at Mumbai airport for a mandatory security check-up, has landed in trouble.

As per sources, the young officer, Somnath Mohanty, who is a native of Nayagarh district in Odisha has been cautioned by the CISF for interacting with the media over the incident.

A video of the CISF officer stopping Salman Khan at the airport created a sensation on various social media platforms.

Salman Khan was reportedly on his way at the airport to leave for Russia to shoot for the upcoming flick Tiger 3. The CISF officer’s meticulous act as a real-life hero has won many hearts in the internet.