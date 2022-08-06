Odia CISF Jawan Opens Fire From AK-47 At Kolkata Museum; Kills Colleague, Injures Another

An assistant sub-inspector was killed while a head constable was injured after an Odia CISF personnel opened fire at his colleagues at a barrack inside Indian Museum in Kolkata.

The target of the shootout was a police vehicle which was standing near the police barrack inside the premises. At least 25-30 rounds were fired inside the premises on Kyd Street in Central Kolkata.

The shooter, Head Constable Akshay Kumar Mishra, was captured by the security forces. He was earlier reported to have been moving with a loaded AK 47 rifle.

Sources said, Mishra, hailing from Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, was denied leave to attend his father’s funeral and was mentally not stable.

The deceased has been identified as ASI Ranjit Sarangi while assistant commandant Subir Ghosh sustained bullet injuries to his right hand and undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital.

Initially, the Head Constable was not allowing anyone to enter. However, the CISF IG (south east) Sudhir Kumar entered the premises and appealed to him to surrender. A commando force under the Kolkata Police used dragon lights to undertake the capture operation of the armed shooter.