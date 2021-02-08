Odia Cine Journalist Ranadheer Das Passes Away; Naveen Expresses Grief

Bhubaneswar: Eminent cine journalist and writer Ranadheer Das passed away at his residence in Dagarpada here yesterday. Expressing grief, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter and expressed his condolence.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ଲେଖକ ତଥା ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ସାମ୍ବାଦିକ ରଣଧୀର ଦାସଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ‘ଲୋହିତ ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା’, ‘ଗଳ୍ପ ଆଜି ଓ କାଲି’ ଭଳି ସାହିତ୍ୟ ରଚନା ସହ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ଜଗତରେ ତାଙ୍କ ଅବଦାନ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ। ଏପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 8, 2021

According to reports, the 82-year-old was suffering from prolonged illness and undergoing treatment at his residence. However, he breathed his last at his residence on Sunday.

Born on September 23, 1938, Ranadheer was a student of Ravenshaw Collegiate School. He completed his higher studies in Ravenshaw College before pursuing civil engineering in Madras (presently known as Chennai). During his later days, he had opened a school to provide training on acting to youth.

He was the editor of Odia magazine ‘Jibana Ranag’ for around 45 years.

Das acted in films like Katha Kahiba Mo Matha Sindura and Pua Bhangi Dela Suna Sansara. Later, he produced films like ‘Mathura Bijaya’ and ‘Mansara Bilapa’.