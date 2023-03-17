Odia Child Actor Prajwal Makes Debut In Kapil Sharma-Starrer ‘Zwigato’

Bhubaneswar: A 13-year-old artist Prajwal Sahoo aka Omm from Cuttack has made his debut in Kapil Sharma-Starrer Hindi film ‘Zwigato’. The Nandita Das-directed film that hit the theatres today (March 17).

According to the production house sources, most parts of the film were shot in Bhubaneswar. The child artiste Prajwal will be seen in a significant role. He has been cast as the son of comedy king Kapil.

Notably, in real life, Prajwal is the grandson of Sarat Kumar Sahoo, a noted industrialist from Cuttack.

Kapil Sharma aims to present a completely different personality with his new release ‘Zwigato’. The comedian, who makes everyone laugh with his witty words, will surely make you emotional with his portrayal of a helpless food delivery rider.

‘Zwigato’ features the journey of a middle class man, who loses his job during the pandemic and takes up a job as a food delivery agent. He and his wife, played by Shahana, work hard to make ends meet.