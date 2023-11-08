Odia BSF jawan martyred in landmine blast in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan from Odisha was martyred on Tuesday in a landmine explosion triggered by Maoists in Rengabai forest in Chhattisgarh bordering Malkangiri district. The martyred jawan has been identified as Prakash Chandra Sial from Gopalpur village under Balasore’s Bahanaga block.

Sial was among the troops assigned to provide security to the polling party at Kanker in Chhattisgarh. He unfortunately stepped on a landmine suspectedly planted by Maoists which exploded injuring him seriously.

Following the explosion, he was rushed to Raipur Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries today.