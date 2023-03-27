Odia Album Singer-Actress Ruchismita Guru Found Dead

Bolangir: Odia album singer-actress Ruchismita Guru was found hanging inside a house at Sudapada in Odisha’s Bolangir on Sunday.

According to reports, Ruchismita, a resident of Talapalipada in Bolangir who has also acted in some album songs, had gone to her uncle’s place at Sudapada with her mother, a few days ago.

On Sunday evening, her body was found hanging with a saree from a ceiling fan inside a room of the house.

On being informed, Bolangir Town police reached the spot, recovered the body for post-mortem and initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s mother said that they had a quarrel over the preparation of ‘aloo paratha’.“I had asked her to cook ‘aloo paratha’ at 8 pm, but she said she would prepare it at 10 pm. Over this, we had a quarrel. Earlier on several occasions, she had attempted suicide as well,” said the deceased’s mother.

However, the police have launched a probe to find out whether it is a case of suicide or something else. The cops believe the post-mortem report would help them solve the case.