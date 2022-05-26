Odia actor Biraj Das passes away

Bhubaneswar: Veteran actor Biraj Dash passed away at a private hospital here after a prolonged illness. He was 63.

Dash was suffering from lungs cancer and had been admitted to the private hospital for past four months, informed the actor’s son Arnab Das..

Initiating his career from Odia film ‘Bagula Baguli’ he has acted in films like ‘Maa Pari Kie Heba’, ‘Ja Devi Sarbabhuteshu’, ‘Prema Bandhana’, ‘Mo Bhai Jaga’, ‘Pua Bhangidela Suna Sansara’ and ‘Golamgiri’. His last acted film ‘Ajati’ is yet to be released.

Among the plays Das has worked in ‘Bhagabata Tungi’, ‘Dekha Barsha Asuchi,’, ‘Jhara Baula, ‘Kapata Pasa’ and ‘Bohu Katakiani’.

Born on June 15 in 1959 Das completed Management Course in Mumbai and then began his professional career as a bank employee. He took retirement a few years ago and then was involved in Odia film industry.