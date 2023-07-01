ODI WC Qualifier: West Indies crash out of World Cup race after Scotland loss

The Super Six action on Saturday saw Scotland ease to a win over the West Indies. The champions of 1975 and 1979 editions of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will miss the global event for the first time.

Scotland shone with both bat and ball at Harare, and handed West Indies a seven-wicket defeat in their opening Super Six encounter in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.

This result ensures that West Indies can, at best, finish with only four points in the Super Six stage of the tournament. Hence, the Men in Maroon cannot make it to the top two places of the Qualifier, and will miss out on the flight to India for the Cricket World Cup later this year.

This is the first-ever time that West Indies will not make it to a senior Men’s Cricket World Cup (ODI or T20I).

This was also Scotland’s first-ever ODI win over West Indies. Scotland’s emphatic win was driven by exceptional display from their bowlers and a 125-run stand between Matthew Cross and Brandon McMullen.

West Indies have failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup for the first time in their history. The two-time champions were handed a third straight loss in the qualifiers in Zimbabwe.