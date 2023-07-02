Sri Lanka
ODI WC 2023: Sri Lanka book World Cup spot with massive win over Zimbabwe

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

By Pragativadi News Service
Sri Lanka’s emphatic win over Zimbabwe ensures that they’ll feature in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Nepal were seven down in pursuit of 182 against UAE in the other contest of the day.

Sri Lanka rendered a flawless display on the field to cruise towards a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe.

This win helps them to the top of the Super Six table, and ensures that they’ll remain among the top two sides at the end of this stage. Hence, they’ve qualified for the World Cup in India later this year.

So far, Sri Lanka haven’t conceded a single total in excess of 200 in this tournament.

