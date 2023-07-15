Octogenarian woman thrown out of house by 4 sons

Bhadrak: In a sad instance, an Octogenarian woman has been left battling for life without any food for the past six days after allegedly being thrashed and thrown out of her house. The incident has been reported from Shyamdaspur of Odisha’s Chandbali block in Bhadrak district.

Inspite of having four sons, daughters-in-laws, and seven grandchildren, the elderly woman, identified as Kaushalya Kar, has been left to fend for herself. Unable to walk, she has waiting for death alongside the main road near the village.

She survives with whatever local villagers feed her out of sympathy.