Octogenarian man suffers heat stroke while returning from bank in Bolangir

Patnagarh: An Octogenarian man fell unconscious on the road while returning home to collect old age pension from the bank in Bolangir district today.

Since his wife was accompanying him, she rescued him with the help of people and admitted him to the hospital, source said.

Allegations that the elderly people are facing many problems due to the state government providing old age allowance through banks have been proved true .

The elderly man, Rajaram Hati (80) of Kudobhata village under Belpada Gram Panchayat of Belpada Block in Bolangir district had gone to the bank to withdraw the old age allowance money. But he had to return empty handed at the bank officials informed his that the allowance is yet to be credited to his account.

While, Rajaram was walking towards his home with his wife Usha Hati (70), he fainted midway due to the heat stroke. Later some people saw Rajaram and brought him to Belpada Hospital for treatment.