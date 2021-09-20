OCCL senior manager in Vigilance net over DA allegations

Sambalpur: The senior manager of OCCL here landed in Vigilance net following allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

The official has been identified as Ranjan Kumar Danga.

Following allegations that the senior manager, has amassed properties disproportionate to his known sources of income, the Vigilance sleuths carried out the raid on his house. They also verified several vital documents, including bank passbooks and official papers.

During the initial raid, officials found a bundle of monetary notes of Rs 500 denomination.

Meanwhile, the senior manager has refuted the allegations stating that he built the house on loan and has being income tax while being in service for over 20 years.