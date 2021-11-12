OCAC CEO’s WhatsApp Hacking: 4-Member CB Team To Probe Bengaluru Link

Bhubaneswar: In a fresh development into the OCAC CEO’s WhatsApp account hacking by cyber fraudsters, a link of the crime has been traced to Bengaluru, informed Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda on Friday.

A four-member team of the Crime Branch will soon travel to Bengaluru to probe into the case, informed the ADG Panda.

It may be mentioned here that cyber fraudsters tricked the relatives and friends of Manoj Kumar Patnaik, CEO of Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), by hacking his WhatsApp account and made away with around Rs 7 lakh.

As per reports, Patnaik had received a phone call on Wednesday night which he disconnected after he heard no reply from the other side. Later, the official realised that his WhatsApp number has been hacked as some of his friends told him that they had received message from his WhatsApp number asking them for money.

Soon after the incident came to fore, the victims lodged complaints at the Saheed Nagar Police Station.