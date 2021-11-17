OCAC CEO WhatsApp Hacking Case: Odisha Crime Branch Confirms Nigerian Gang Link

Bhubaneswar: The state Crime Branch, probing the hacking of the WhatsApp account of Manoj Patnaik, chief executive officer of Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), on Wednesday confirmed the involvement of a ‘Negerian gang’.

A top crime branch official has said that a similar case was reported in Delhi on November 1 and the main accused identified as Chimelum Emmanuel Aniwetalu (33) alias Maurice Degri, a Nigerian national was arrested.

One of his key associates, who also happens to be a Nigerian, is involved in the hacking of OCAC CEO’s WhatsApp number, said the official.

“We are reportedly in touch with Bengaluru and Delhi Police to nab the accused,” the official further stated.

Worth mentioning, a fraudster hacked the OCAC CEO’s WhatsApp number and duped five persons in the official’s contact list of Rs 7 lakh.

The matter came to fore after Patnaik’s close friends called him up to enquire about his health and informed him that he has deposited money in his bank account