OCAC CEO WhatsApp Hacking Case: Main Accused Arrested From Bangalore

Bhubaneswar: The state Crime Branch, probing the hacking of the WhatsApp account of Manoj Patnaik, chief executive officer of Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), on Tuesday informed that the main accused has been arrested from Bengaluru.

The accused, identified as Okwudiri Paschal, a Nigerian national, has been arrested by Delhi police on Monday mid-night from Bengaluru.

Informing about the matter, Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda said that a two-member CB team from Odisha is on the way to Bengaluru for interrogation.

Worth mentioning, a fraudster hacked the OCAC CEO Manoj Kumar Patnaik’s WhatsApp number and duped five persons in the official’s contact list of Rs 7 lakh.

The matter came to the fore after Patnaik’s close friends called him up to enquire about his health and informed him that he has deposited money in his bank account.

An official source said that OCAC head Manoj Patnaik had received a phone call from an unknown number on Wednesday night. As the caller did not speak anything over the phone, Patnaik disconnected the call.

Later, the official realised that his WhatsApp number has been hacked as some of his friends told him that they had received messages from his WhatsApp number asking them for money.