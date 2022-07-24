OCA To Start Women’s T-20 Cricket League From August 1

Cuttack: After the successful completion of the first edition of the OCL T20 (Men & Women) Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) is also planning to conduct the second edition of Women’s T-20 Cricket League from August 1.

All the matches will be played at DRIEMS Cricket Stadium, Cuttack. All the matches will be live streamed through FANCODE App (OTT Platform).

Like the previous year, a total no of five teams (Odisha Violet, Odisha Red, Odisha Green, Odisha Yellow, Odisha Purple) will participate in the upcoming BYJU’S Odisha Women’s T20 Cricket League 2022.

The tournament is scheduled on August 1 and the final will be played on August 11.