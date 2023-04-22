OCA talent hunt camp
OCA to conduct talent hunt camp for spinners from April 27

By Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: Odisha Cricket Association is going to conduct a Talent Hunt Camp for Spinners from 27th April to 6th May, 2023 at Cuttack, Odisha as a part of OCA’s much ambitious program VISION@2024.

Players between 15 – 30 years age group can enroll themselves for this talent haunt camp provided they have never represented Odisha State Cricket Team in any age group category i.e. U16, U19, U23, U25 & Senior. A maximum of 300 players can enroll themselves in this said camp in a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

The Senior Selectors, Junior Selectors & OCA’s newly appointed Senior Men Head Coach Mr. Dinesh Mongia (Ex-International Cricketer) will be the scouters of this camp. The preliminary camp will be conducted in 3 batches, subsequently 30 probable players will be a part of the 2nd phase camp.

Mr. Venkatapathy Raju (Ex-International Cricketer) has given his consent to conduct a Specific Spinner’s Camp in the month of June & the selected 30 spinners will undergo a coaching camp under his guidance which will be the 2nd phase of this Talent Hunt Program

Further, the Odisha Cricket Association will conduct such type of camps & engage some International players in future.

According to OCA, a registration form provided via google form Link as mentioned below is needed to be filled & submitted online in order to enroll aspirants for this talent haunt program.

The Terms, Conditions & other details are mentioned below failing to which a player’s enrollment will stand null & void.

https://forms.gle/PbfsWhyDeXRreqrr7

TERMS, CONDITIONS & OTHER DETAILS

  •   A Player must register himself via filling up the google form through the provided link.
  •   The last date of submission of the online form is on 25th April, 2023 by 1:00 PM
  •   26th is the date of reporting
  •   The camp will be conducted in 3 batches i.e. 1st Batch – 27th to 30th April, 2nd

    Batch – 1st to 3rd May & 3rd Batch – 4th to 6th May, 2023

  •   The date of reporting for the player is one-day prior to the start date of the

    respective batch which he belongs (300 player list Batch wise will be published on all social media handles of OCA & OCA Website on 25th April, 2023 evening)

  •   Must carry their own cricket shoes & whites (Upper & Lower)
  •   Must carry their Identity proof, Birth Certificate & Residence Certificate
  •   The player should not be less than 15 years old & more than 30 years old.
