OCA Announces Senior & Junior Selection Committees

Cuttack: The Cricket Advisory Committee of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on Friday appointed selection committees for senior and junior.

Former Ranji skipper Pravanjan Mullick has been appointed as the Chairman of the senior selection committee. The other members of the committee are Sourajit Mohapatra, Panalal Bose, Bishnudev Mohanty and Bikash S Pati.

Similarly, former Ranji player Amiya Ray has been appointed as the chairman of the junior selection committee. The other members of the committee are Somnath Sahoo, Subit Biswal, BBCC Mohapatra and Subhrajit Sahoo.

As Bikash S Pati has been given another assignment of rendering his service as a coach of Senior Women Team for BCCI women’s T-20 for the season 2021-22 so he will render his service as a selector after the completion of the BCCI tournament.