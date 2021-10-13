OCA Announces Rajesh Dhupar Led Squad For Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy

Cuttack: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on Wednesday announced the Odisha Men’s State Cricket Team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The tournament is to be held in Lucknow from November 4 to 9. A total of 21 players have been included in the team.

While Rajesh Dhupar has been named as the captain of the Odisha team, former Hongkong captain Anshuman Rath has been selected to represent the Odisha Senior Men’s Cricket Team for the first time.

All-rounder Biplab Samantaray has been allowed rest during the tournament. The State team will be leaving for Lucknow on the 27th of this month. Odisha will be playing against Goa on November 4. Later the team will be playing against Tamilnadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, OCA selection committee chairman Prabhanjan Mallick is hopeful of a better performance by the team which has been trained under Coach Wasim Jafer.

Player List:

Rajesh Dhupar (Captain, WK), Gaurav Chaudhary, Anurag Sarangi, Anshuman Rath (WK), Sandeep Patnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Yadav, Pratik Das, Govinda Poddar, Rajesh Mohanty, Tarini Sa, B Shiva, Ashish Rai, Debabrata Pradhan, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Prayas Singh Thakur, Pappu Ray, Harshit Rathod, Bikash Rout, Jayanta Behera, and Abhishek Rout.