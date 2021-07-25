OCA Announces Coaches Of Various Age-Group Teams
Cuttack: After ex-India opener and domestic stalwart, Wasim Jaffer, appointed as head coach of Odisha, the state cricket board (OCA) on Sunday also announced other coaches of various age-group teams for the season 2021-22.
The decision was taken following a meeting of OCA’s Cricket Advisory Committee.
Chief Coach- Wasim Jaffer
Ranji Trophy
Bowling Coach- Mr Sanjay Satapathy
Fielding Coach- Mr Goutam Gopal
Under-23-
Batting Coach-Mr Natraj Behera
Bowling Coach-Mr Rakesh Mohanty
Head Coach (U-19, U-16, U-14)- Mr Rashmi Ranjan Parida
Under-19-
Batting Coach- Mr Rashmi Ranjan Das
Bowling Coach- Mr Shovan Dev
Under-16-
Batting Coach-Mr K V Prasad
Bowling Coach-Mr Deepak Behera
Senior Women
Coach -Mr Suresh Kumar
Batting Coach- Mr Bikash Pati
U-23 Women
Coach -Itishree Patnaik
U-19 Women-
Coach -Kadambini Mohakud
Asst Coach – Gangotri Behera