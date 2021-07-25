OCA Announces Coaches Of Various Age-Group Teams

Cuttack: After ex-India opener and domestic stalwart, Wasim Jaffer, appointed as head coach of Odisha, the state cricket board (OCA) on Sunday also announced other coaches of various age-group teams for the season 2021-22.

The decision was taken following a meeting of OCA’s Cricket Advisory Committee.

Chief Coach- Wasim Jaffer

Ranji Trophy

Bowling Coach- Mr Sanjay Satapathy

Fielding Coach- Mr Goutam Gopal

Under-23-

Batting Coach-Mr Natraj Behera

Bowling Coach-Mr Rakesh Mohanty

Head Coach (U-19, U-16, U-14)- Mr Rashmi Ranjan Parida

Under-19-

Batting Coach- Mr Rashmi Ranjan Das

Bowling Coach- Mr Shovan Dev

Under-16-

Batting Coach-Mr K V Prasad

Bowling Coach-Mr Deepak Behera

Senior Women

Coach -Mr Suresh Kumar

Batting Coach- Mr Bikash Pati

U-23 Women

Coach -Itishree Patnaik

U-19 Women-

Coach -Kadambini Mohakud

Asst Coach – Gangotri Behera