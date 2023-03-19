Obscenity Will Not Be Tolerated On OTT Platforms: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Nagpur: Union Minister of Information Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur, during a press conference in Nagpur, spoke to journalists about increasing obscenity and abusive language on the OTT platform, and expressed the government’s seriousness on this issue.

Thakur said, “abusive language in the name of creativity will not be tolerated. The government is serious about the complaints of increasing abusive and obscene content on OTT platforms. If there is a need to make any changes in the rules regarding this, the ministry is willing to consider that. These platforms were given freedom for creativity, not obscenity. And when someone crosses a limit, then abusing, rudeness in the name of creativity cannot be accepted at all. Whatever necessary action needs to be taken on this, the government will not back down from it.

Speaking further, Thakur said, “The process so far is that the producer has to resolve the received complaints at the first level. 90 to 92 % of the complaints are resolved by them by making necessary changes. The next level of complaint resolution is at the level of their association, where most of the complaints are resolved. At the last level it comes to the level of the government, where action is taken on the departmental committee level, according to the rules are in place. But somewhere complaints have started increasing in the last few days and the department is taking it very seriously. If there is a need to make a change we are willing to consider it seriously.