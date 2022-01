Bhubaneswar: The residents of Bhubaneswar we’re shocked after some obscene videos allegedly popped up on the screens of digital kiosks installed at several places here.

Sources said porn videos got screened on the smart kiosks for nearly 10 to 15 minutes. It created an embarrassing situation for the passers-by or those standing near such kiosks at the public place.

It is still unclear how such obscene videos got displayed on the digital kiosks.