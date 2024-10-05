Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the daily newspaper, ‘Nirbhay’, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that it should be the policy of every media to bring the truth to the people. The aim of the media should be to accurately portray the changes in society.

The Chief Minister said that the media is the mirror of the society. It is the responsibility of the media to bring to the attention of the people every accuracy-inaccuracy, improvement-deterioration and different opinions on various issues. He said that the media, which can carry out this responsibility properly, are really the watchdogs of democracy.

The Chief Minister stated that the press has a duty to engage in constructive criticism. However, there is a thin line between ‘constructive criticism’ and ‘agenda-driven’ reporting. News can be fabricated or distorted to push an agenda. Yet, it’s important to remember that although lies may spread rapidly, ultimately, the truth will prevail.

In discussing current news, journalism, and news services, the Chief Minister remarked that the media serves as the voice of the common people. It bears the responsibility of conveying its issues and concerns to the government. In recent years, news has transformed into a business, newspapers into commodities, and journalism into a profession. For this business model to thrive, it requires either government support or advertising.

Accepting excessive advertisements or favours can often lead to a loss of independent voice, as observed during the tenure of the previous government. I am aware that during that period, certain newspapers and media outlets were discreetly instructed not to receive any official advertisements because they declined to act as the government’s echo chamber. Navin Das and ‘Nirbhay’ were likely among those affected.

Congratulating ‘Nirbhay’ and Navin Das on the 10th anniversary of the newspaper, the Chief Minister said that ‘Nirbhay’ newspaper has shown its fearlessness by being the voice of truth amidst many threats.

Declaring that today is a happy and joyous moment for the ‘Nirbhay’ family, the Chief Minister said that in 2013, Mr Navin started this newspaper by giving guidance to some youths. Today, in ten years, this newspaper has gained the reputation of being the ‘Voice of Truth’ in front of the people who have suffered many setbacks. It is indeed a great achievement. It is not so easy for many newspapers to bring the various inconsistencies and corruptions in the government and society in front of the people under adverse circumstances. But ‘Nirbhay’ has shown his fearlessness, he said.

In the end, the Chief Minister praised Navin Das and Soumaryanjan Patnaik, who were present in the meeting, and said that they have given a new identity to journalism. Mr Navin and Mr Patnaik have given a new direction to journalism by introducing ‘the art of asking tough questions to the government’ and starting the ‘Morning Edition’ in Odisha. The National Secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas Dr Atul Kothari, Chairman of Eastern Media Group Mr Soumyaranjan Patnaik, Mr Navin Das, Sambit Mohapatra and other staff of the ‘Nirbhay’ newspaper were present.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related