Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination-2023, which was slated for October 27, 2024, in light of the approaching Cyclone Dana, according to a statement released by the commission.

“In view of the impending cyclonic storm ‘Dana,’ the OCS Preliminary Examination 2023, pursuant to Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24, scheduled for Oct. 27, is hereby postponed. The next date of the OCS Preliminary Examination 2023 shall be notified after 7 days. Candidates are advised to check the OPSC website opsc.gov.in for further information. ” the notification read.

The OPSC had earlier released the admit cards for the OCS prelims examination 2023. Candidates, who would appear in the examination, were then directed to download their admit cards or admission letters along with the exam day instructions from the OPSC website.

