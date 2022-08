OAS Officer Satya Ranjan Sahoo Appointed As New Boudh Collector

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today appointed OAS officer Satya Ranjan Sahoo as the new Collector of Boudh district.

He was serving as the Director of Secondary Education, Odisha.

This has been confirmed through a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department of the Odisha Government said.