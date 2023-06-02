OAS Officer Bimalendu Ray Appointed As Sonepur Collector

Bhubaneswar: Bimalendu Ray, OAS (ss), Special secretary

to Odisha Government, Works Department has been transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate,

Sonepur.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Shri Bimalendu Ray, OAS (SS) as the District Magistrate in the district of Sonepur,” an official notification of the General Administration & Public Grievance Department said.