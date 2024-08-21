OAS Induction Training Inaugurated: Preparing Odisha’s Future Administrators

Bhubaneswar: The Induction Training Programme for OAS (Direct Recruitment) 2021 batch probationers was inaugurated today (21st of August, 2024) by Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

The ceremony was hosted by G. Mathi Vathanan, IAS, Director General of Gopabandhu Academy of Administration (GAA). A total of 48 probationers, including one probationer from the 2017 batch, have joined the training. Among these probationers, 20 are female, reflecting the growing participation of women in the state’s administrative services.

The Chief Guest & Chief Secretary Ahuja shared his thoughts, especially on what the state is expecting from these young Officer Trainees. He cited many examples from his own career in different positions and responsibilities to build the point that bringing change is not that easy and change comes through meeting challenges, developing resources and improving the growth indicators. Quoting William Wordsworth ‘Bliss was it in that dawn to be alive, but to be young was very heaven!’ he made the point that the officers at their young age can make positive changes in the lives of people.

In a perspective, when Odisha completes 100 years of its statehood by 2036, he stated the launching pad for developed Odisha is ready and the bureaucracy has played and would play a significant role in the transformation. He observed that in the constitutionally mandated democratic system, there is a high degree of complexity within the administration. Hence understanding the regulatory powers and sensibly utilizing them while in the field matters most. Towards that, citing examples and anecdotes, he advised the young Officer to develop personality traits and soft skills, imbibe administrative efficiency and attitude, and work quietly and professionally to ensure Odisha achieve 10% growth.

The Chief Secretary suggested creating a Cell within GAA to collect and compile the critical observations and their feasible recommendations from the young officer trainees enabling the Government to take actions at an appropriate level for citizen-centric good governance.

G. Mathi Vathanan described the day as a cover page of the career book of the young officers. He emphasized the challenges and responsibilities on the GAA side in shaping the career of young officers by exposing them to various sectors of knowledge and practice, inculcating in them the personality traits that are important ingredients of personal and professional growth. He appealed to keep up with readiness, openness and willingness for the engaging learning sessions during the induction training. Shri Vathanan expressed his hope that the young officers would take the lead in administration and local area development, driving the progress of Odisha.

Dr. Monalisa Lenka, Additional Director of GAA, and the Course Director, provided an overview of the induction training programme. She highlighted the objectives of the programme is to impart professional knowledge, skills, and values that are essential for developing officer-like qualities. She informed me that the training curriculum has been designed with a focus on participatory learning through a mix of in-house training sessions, exposure visits, hands-on practical training, sports, and other extracurricular activities.

During the event, three volumes of book reviews conducted by the OAS probationers of the (DR) 2020 batch, curated and edited by the Centre for Good Governance, were released by the Chief Secretary.

Shri Deba Kalyan Behera, Joint Director (F&A), who is also the Associate Course Director of the induction training offered a vote of thanks.

The event was also attended by senior officials, including Dr Himansu Bhusan Panda, Additional Commissioner& Shri Lala Manoj Kumar Ray, Deputy Director General of the Academy, and Dr. Shashank Grahacharjya, Director of the Centre for Good Governance. The staff of the GAA and CGGO team were also present.