Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Saturday announced the results of the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2022. The OPSC has recommended 683 candidates for the OCS-2022.

Swetashree Mohapatra has emerged as the top candidate, with five women featuring among the top ten. In total, 258 women candidates have been included in the selection list.

The result of the Odisha Civil Services Examination-2022 is available at the OPSC Website www.opsc.gov.in.

The examination is a three-phase process, consisting of a Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Personality Test. The notification for the OCS 2022 was announced on 30th December 2022, advertising a total of 683 vacancies, including 227 for women.

A total of 92,914 applications (34,712 from women) were received for the OCS-2022. Of these, 40,586 candidates (14,852 women) appeared for the Preliminary Examination conducted on 15th October 2023. 8,220 candidates (2,730 women) passed this stage. The OCS Main 2022 written examination took place from 25th February 2024 to 3rd March 2024, with 6,639 candidates (2,337 women) participating. Subsequently, 1,367 candidates (493 women) underwent Document Verification and Personality Tests at the Commission’s office from 10th September 2024 to 7th October 2024.

The breakdown of recommended candidates is as follows: Unreserved Category – 387 (142 women), SEBC – 71 (23 women), SC – 89 (36 women), ST – 136 (57 women), Ex-Servicemen – 14, Sportsperson – 1, and PWD – 23 (5 women).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related