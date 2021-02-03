NZP’s Tiger Cubs Unwell: Zoo Authorities Seek Expert’s Help

Barang: The tiger cubs, in Nandankanan Zoological Park, Luv and Kush, reportedly fell ill, informed the zoo authorities.

As per sources, Nandankanan authorities are seeking the help of experts from Chennai Zoo and the Indian Veterinary Research Institution as the treatments of a local doctor failed to do show results.

In addition, the Doctors of Centre for Wildlife Health, OUAT have also been included in the treatment processes.

While the feed acceptance of the two tiger cubs, they are expected to recover soon.

As per reports, Luv, one-year-old male white tiger cub born to white tigress Sneha, was limping on its left hind limb since 26 January 2021. It is being monitored by zoo veterinary doctors.

Notably, the tiger cubs were born to white tigress Sneha. Later, they were named Luv-Kush. In addition, the number of tigers in Nandankanan has increased to 27 since the birth of the two tiger cubs.