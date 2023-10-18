NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup: New Zealand register massive 149-run win over Afghanistan

NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup: New Zealand outclassed Afghanistan by 149 runs to record their fourth consecutive win at the ODI World Cup 2023 here on Wednesday.

Riding on the fifties by Will Young (54), Tom Latham (68) and Glenn Phillips (71), the Kiwis made 288 for 6 and then bowled out Afghanistan for 139 in just 34.4 overs.

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field. New Zealand accumulated 43/1 in 1st powerplay. Will Young slammed his second consecutive half-century in the World Cup.

New Zealand reached 105-1 in the first 19 overs. From 109/1 to 110/4 – New Zealand suffered a mini batting collapse inside 22 overs. Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips slammed respective half-centuries to help New Zealand pile 288/6.

Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson shared five wickets as Afghanistan lost 8 wickets for 138 in 34 overs. Ferguson and Mitchell Santner bagged 3 wickets each as Afghanistan folded for 139 in 34.4 overs.

Spinner Mitchell Santner completed 100 wickets in ODIs. Kane Williamson missed the match due to a fracture on left thumb.

Afghanistan stunned England by 69 runs in the previous match. New Zealand have now won 4 matches in a row at the ODI World Cup

New Zealand Final XI

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (capt, wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Mark Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Afghanistan Final XI