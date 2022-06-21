Nyumi partners with Kriti Sanon for their first-ever brand campaign

Mumbai: Nyumi, a leading wellness brand, has launched its first-ever brand campaign, #BiteMe with Kriti Sanon. With this campaign, Nyumi encourages women to not get used to their everyday problems, but to take them on, with a delicious comeback! It brings to the forefront the spirit of the unstoppable, energetic, and independent women who are ready to take on life with a bold attitude. The new campaign will go live across digital, social & retail platforms.

Today’s women have too much to balance in their busy life. This leads to issues like lack of sleep, stress, UTI, hair fall, and dull skin that takes a toll on their overall wellbeing. In the new campaign, Kriti Sanon says #BiteMe to all these problems and hello to delicious nutrition every day.

Ananya Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Nyumi said, “We launched Nyumi to make wellness approachable and accessible to women. Since our launch in 2021, we have seen significant growth for the brand and as we hit our one-year milestone this month, I am excited to bring to our audience our first-ever brand campaign. The Nyumi woman is quintessentially someone who believes in facing her issues head-on, and with #BiteMe, we are aiming to create a new way of looking at one’s problems and taking a stand against whatever life throws at us!”

Talking about launching the campaign with Kriti, Ananya said, “We are very excited to partner with Kriti for this campaign. She is a natural fit, as she is someone who embodies all the qualities that the Nyumi woman represents. She is vivacious, self-assured, independent, and caring. And to add to that, Kriti has also been a Nyumi customer long before she partnered with us. We have really enjoyed collaborating with her on this campaign and I hope the audience also enjoys watching the films as much as we have enjoyed making them.”

Nyumi daily nutrition gummies blend the best of Indian and western ingredients, in a delicious fruit-flavoured gummy. Developed in Germany & formulated by a team of German pharmacists and Indian nutritionists, each product is scientifically validated to maximize efficacy and bioavailability. Every ingredient is sourced with care, clinically researched, and multiple are even patented extracts.

Speaking about the campaign,Kriti Sanon said, “I am very excited to be working with Nyumi! It’s coincidently a brand that I have been using for some time now, and I really like their products! So it’s nice to be endorsing something that you actually like consuming and believe in!”

“We are delighted to be a part of the journey that Nyumi has embarked on, to inspire Indian women to prioritize their health and well-being. Our campaign urges every woman to confidently say, “#BiteMe” to little-big health issues that hold them back every day. A confidence that comes with the Nyumi daily nutrition gummies and their perfect blend of Indian and western ingredients,” said Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications.