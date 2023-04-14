Nysa Devgn Points Out To Paparazzi The Real Pronunciation Of Her Name

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan often finds herself making headlines. The starkid is active on social media and posts stunning pictures and videos of herself frequently and is often captured by the paparazzi partying with friends.

After having a gala time with her buddy Orhan Awatramani and friends in Rajasthan, Nysa Devgan was spotted in Mumbai last evening. She along with Orry was seen outside a restaurant in Bandra. She is one of those Bollywood star kids whose name is often confused by many. She is often called ‘Nayasa, Nyasa, Nisha’ by paps, Now, she has finally reacted to the wrong pronunciation of her name by the paparazzi.

For the outing, Nysa was seen dressed in a casual knotted top and high-rise jeans. She kept her hair loose and was all smiles when she got papped with Orry. With paps shouting her name, Ajay and Kajol’s daughter before getting into the car, shouts, ‘Mera naam Nisa hai.’ Watch the video: