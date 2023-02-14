‘NYPD Blue’ Child Actor Austin Majors Dies At 27

Austin Majors, a former child actor known for his role on “NYPD Blue,” has passed away in Los Angeles on Saturday. He was 27.

As per reports, the death was confirmed by LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

According to a report, Majors was living at a downtown Los Angeles facility for homeless individuals and appeared in the Los Angeles Daily News last week when L.A. mayor Karen Bass toured the facility.

The cause of death is still under investigation, according to medical examiner records.

In a Facebook post, his sister Kali remembered him. “My big brother, Austin, is gone. He died last night. It’s so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live.”

Austin Setmajer-Raglin was born in 1995, his breakout role came in 1999 when he starred as Theo Sipowicz, son of Det. Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz), on ABC’s detective drama “NYPD Blue.”

He also appeared in various television shows, including appearances on ‘ER’ and a two-episode arc on the ‘Hercules’ miniseries as the voice of Hyllus in 2005. Other shows Majors appeared on include ‘NCIS,’ ‘According to Jim’ and ‘Desperate Housewives’ through 2007.

His last appearance was on ‘How I Met Your Mother’ in 2009.