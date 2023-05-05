Nykaa Fashion’s First-Ever Pink Summer Sale Is Here!

Are you seeing pink? Well, it’s obvious because Nykaa Fashion’s biggest Pink Summer Sale has painted the whole town pink! A shopping extravaganza like no other and for the very first time, the Pink Summer sale is set to sweep you off your feet with over 5L+handpicked styles, 2500+ stylish brands and offering up to 80% off. To add to this excitement INR 200 off for first-time shoppers, and a fetching return policy will make your wallet, wardrobe and heart very happy! The sale begins on 5th May at 4p.m.! Get excited, cause we sure are!

Don your main character energy as with access to specially curated deals all through the day starting from 9a.m. with Mega Morning Offers, Mid-Day Price Drops at 1p.m., Lightning flash deals at 6p.m. and Midnight Bonanza Offers at 10 p.m. – you are going to be BUSY adding to cart. This fashion sale event will feature choiceful curations of superhit brands across categories such as clothing, footwear, accessories, luxe, tech, and home for women, men and kids and some of the most stylish international brands from the Global Store.

Here’s a sale guide to help you load your shopping carts with the most coveted brands and make the most of the offers:

● #FirstInFashion on NykaaFashion: No more old season on sale, Nykaa Fashion Pink Summer curations feature the latest fresh and most rend-forward collections from brands like Twenty Dresses, RSVP, Vero Moda, Forever New among others at unbelievable discounts up to 60% off

● Top Brands – Top Offers: Got a list of favorite labels that never go on sale? We’ve got your back! PUMA, Twenty Dresses, Forever New, Campus, U.S Polo Assn., Cider, Louis Phillipe, VERO MODA, Only, Jack & Jones, Levi’s are just some of the top brands available between 50-75 % off

● Nykaa Fashion Global Store: Nykaa Fashion’s offering of international brands gets even sweeter as some of these coveted labels such as Alo, NA-KD, Revolve, Cider, LIPSY, LC Waikiki, AFRM, Trendoyl, Tally Weijl Oxxo, Pomelo, LIPSY are available at up to 80% off for a limited period during the sale!

● Unbelievably Mega Discounts: Yes! Incredible offers and unbelievable discounts on accessories, men’s and women’s casual wear, footwear, jewelry, kidswear and more up to 80% off for all your fashion requirements. Not just this, special price-range based curations under INR 499, INR 599, INR 1199, INR1299, INR 1999 among others will ensure you don’t have to resist this sale.

● House of brands: From indian to western wear, accessories to home decor, find it all under the House of Nykaa Fashion brands such as Nykd by Nykaa, Gajra Gang, Likha, Twig&Twine, Gloot, MIXT, IYKYK among others at 60%-80% off

In addition to the incredible deals, Nykaa Fashion has a host of exciting activities planned for shoppers. Participate in the fun, gamified SPIN & WIN, where you can cop the best deals on the biggest brands or Roll the Dice, with utmost confidence knowing fully well that there is no losing when it comes to Nykaa Fashion!

Let our sale sprinkle the much needed pink in your life with its amazing deals on the hottest fashion trends and brands. Shop on www.nykaafashion.com and across Nykaa Fashion stores in Delhi, Bangalore and Lucknow.