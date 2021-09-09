Nxivm co-founder Nancy Salzman sentenced to prison in sex-cult case

New York: A former nurse and Nxivm co-founder Nancy Salzman has been sentenced to over three years in prison for her role in the suspected sex cult.

She pleaded guilty to the offences in 2019. Investigators say Nxivm was a sex-trafficking operation disguised as mentoring group.

Salzman admitted in court to stealing the email addresses and passwords of Nxivm critics.

Salzman, the former president and co-founder of NXIVM, must also pay a $150,000 fine, U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis said. She has agreed to forfeit more than $500,000 in cash, several properties and a Steinway grand piano.

The group’s spiritual leader, Keith Raniere, was sentenced to 120 years in prison in October 2020.