Nusrat Jahan Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital here on Thursday afternoon.

Nusrat was admitted to Neotia Hospital in Kolkata on August 25.

Meanwhile, Nusrat Jahan’s estranged husband Nikhil Jain said, “There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future.”

In June 2019, Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain, a Kolkata-based businessman, tied the knot in a destination wedding in Turkey. The marriage ceremony was conducted in accordance with the Turkish Marriage Regulation.

However, the actress later released a statement that claimed her marriage with Nikhil was not valid under Indian law.

Furthermore, she claimed that some of her bank accounts were misused without her consent.

“Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself,” she said earlier this year.

“The one who claims to be ‘rich’ and ‘been used by me’ has been taking money from my account by accessing my bank accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd hours of the night, even post-separation. I have already taken this up with the concerned banking authority and a police complaint shall be filed shortly,” she had said in the statement.

There is also speculation that she is in a relationship with her co-star from ‘SOS Kolkata’, Yash Dasgupta.