Nushrratt Bharruccha Starrer ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ Filming Begins

Mumbai: Actress Nushrratt Bharruccha has commenced shooting for her upcoming film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ in Chanderi of Madhya Pradesh. The film was written by “Dream Girl” director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

The Biz analyst Taran Adarsh took his Twitter handle to share the news. He wrote: “NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA: ‘JANHIT MEIN JAARI’ FILMING BEGINS… #RaajShaandilyaa [director of #DreamGirl] and #VinodBhanushali join hands… Will jointly produce #JanhitMeinJaari, starring #NushrrattBharuccha… Costars #AnudDhaka, #AnnuKapoor and #ParitoshTripathi.”

The actress also shared a post on her Instagram regarding her new film and captioned it, “Ek womaniya sab pe bhaari, yeh suchna hai #JanhitMeinJaari.”