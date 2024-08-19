Nushrat Bharucha Dazzles in Archana Kochhar’s “Midnight Ebony” Collection

Actress Nushrat Bharucha dazzled on the runway in Dubai, illuminating designer Archana Kochhar’s showcase with her radiant presence.

The showcase unveiled Kochhar’s latest collection, “Midnight Ebony.” The jewellery for the show was provided by Senco Gold and Diamond, and the Glam Partner was Armaf Beaute. The associate partners for the show were the Billionaire Affair, The Artist Beauty Lounge, and Blanckanvasedu with Thanveer.

Inspired by the opulent glamour of handcrafted embroidery and the rich hue of black, the collection encapsulates the allure of Indian fashion with a contemporary twist. Each ensemble, dominated by the resplendent colours of dark hues, is adorned with intricate hand-embroidered sequins and exquisite stonework, creating a mesmerizing shimmer that captivates the audience.

Kochhar’s designs seamlessly blend traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern silhouettes, offering a luxurious yet wearable range of garments. From stylistic saris that exude elegance to contemporary lehengas that radiate sophistication, the collection caters to every woman’s desire for glamour and grandeur.

The spotlight of the show was undoubtedly Nushrat Bharucha, whose ethereal grace and charisma brought each ensemble to life. Her effortless charm and poise perfectly complemented the exuberance of the collection, earning her accolades from fashion enthusiasts and critics alike.

Speaking about the collection, Archana Kochhar expressed her delight at showcasing her designs at the Dubai World Trade Centre. “Midnight Ebony is a celebration of nighttime shimmers and the relevant allure of Indo-Western silhouettes. I wanted to create a collection that embodies the spirit of today’s women, perfect for the nighttime shimmers and sangeet festivities,” said Kochhar.

With its blend of traditional craftsmanship, contemporary designs, and a touch of dark magic, Midnight Ebony by Archana Kochhar promises to be the go-to choice for fashion-forward women looking to make a statement. From red carpet-events to wedding celebrations, each ensemble from this collection is designed to make every woman feel like a star.