Nursing student raped while returning from college in autorickshaw

Maharashtra: A 20-year-old nursing student was allegedly raped in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district. The survivor was found injured and is undergoing treatment.

The incident has triggered protests by the city’s nursing community, with civilians and hospital staffers blocking traffic in several parts of Ratnagiri, reported India Today. The authorities have assured action against the culprit and urged the protestors to maintain calm.

The nursing student was returning from college by an auto-rickshaw when the driver offered her water spiked with sedatives. She lost consciousness after which the man took her to a secluded spot and allegedly raped her.

After regaining consciousness, she called her family.

The police are looking for the driver of the vehicle and the survivor has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.