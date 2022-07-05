Nursing Student Levels Ragging Allegation Against Seniors In Deogarh ANM Centre

Deogarh: A first-year nursing student of Deogarh ANM Center on Tuesday met the CDMO and handed a complaint letter alleging constant ragging by her seniors in the hostel following which she is under severe mental breakdown.

According to reports, the girl student had contacted the Anti-Ragging Squad on the phone last night after some senior year students harassed her while she was having dinner in the hostel’s mess.

Following this, Additional CDMO reached the ANM centre this morning and tried to calm the matter. However, the victim reached the CDMO’s office at around 8 pm today and handed over a written complaint in this regard.

Sources said the authorities were trying to cover up the ragging allegations but the matter came to the fore after the victim met the CDMO demanding justice for her and actions against the guilty.

As to reports, the first-year ANM student hailing Sambalpur district alleged that it had been about three months since she enrolled in the training centre and that she had been physically and mentally abused by senior students. She also alleged that the seniors are venting their anger on juniors as they had also faced the same from their seniors.