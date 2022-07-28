Nursing Student Found Hanging In Classroom In Gajapati

Gajapati: A first-year nursing student was found hanging in the classroom of a private nursing college at Ranipentha in Gajapati district.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Gopalpur in Ganjam. She was staying at the hostel of the institute.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some students spotted the body and immediately informed the authorities about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

More details are awaited.